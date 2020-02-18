Milwaukee man accused of killing mother and 2 girls arrested in Memphis, waives extradition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A triple murder suspect on the run from Wisconsin authorities was arrested in Memphis.
Arzel Ivery, 25, is accused of killing a young Milwaukee mother and her two little girls.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said autopsies were scheduled for Monday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Investigators said the bodies of Amarah Jerica Banks, 26, and her daughters Zaniya, 5, and Camaria, 4, were discovered inside a garage in Milwaukee Sunday.
An Amber Alert was issued after Banks and her daughters were reported missing by her family about a week and a half ago.
Ivery, 25, was arrested in Memphis Saturday after he confessed to his father who authorities said turned him over to police.
Family members said Ivery is Banks’ ex-boyfriend and father of one of the girls.
The family said it all feels like a nightmare.
“She didn’t deserve this. She really didn’t. How can you be so evil?” said the sister of the murdered mother Tameka Smith.
Father of the murdered mother, Harry Smith, said, “She’ll always be in my heart and in my prayers... I just have to live with it.”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Milwaukee investigators traveled to Memphis to interview Ivery, and that’s when he told them where to find the bodies - in a garage back in Milwaukee.
Police haven’t said what the suspect’s motivation may have been.
According to a GoFundMe, Banks recently lost her 1-year-old son from a respiratory illness. Now her family must prepare for a funeral for her and her two young daughters.
Ivery appeared in a Memphis courtroom Monday morning where he waived his extradition. He will return to Milwaukee to face prosecution.
It’s unclear when Ivery will return to Milwaukee.
