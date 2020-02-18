Mobile food pantry available Tuesday in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire and America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are teaming up to host a Mobile Food Pantry in Effingham County.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to residents struggling between buying food and paying for other necessities.
The food will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham County Recreation Department on Georgia Highway 119 in Springfield. The food is free, but you will need a photo ID that shows you live in the county.
