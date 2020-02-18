Police chief: Neighbor abducted and killed 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety said a neighbor abducted and killed 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.
Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said 30-year-old Coty Taylor, whose body was located in the same neighborhood as Swetlik, was the sole perpetrator of the crime.
According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Swetlik died from asphyxiation and was killed a few hours after she was abducted.
“There are no adequate words to express the depth of our sadness for Faye’s parents,” Fisher said.
Police said after Swetlik died, Taylor moved Swetlik’s body behind town homes in the neighborhood where she was eventually found.
Authorities said Taylor died by suicide. Snellgrove said it appears that Taylor was the sole perpetrator of the crime.
“Faye will never be forgotten,” Snellgrove said.
Investigators found Swetlik’s body Thursday morning in a wooded area near the entrance to her Churchill Heights neighborhood.
Investigators found Taylor’s body a short time later in his home.
Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley said the preliminary investigation had found a link between the two deaths.
Swetlik’s body received a law enforcement escort to Charleston Saturday morning where an autopsy was conducted at MUSC.
Authorities said Taylor lived in a home approximately 500 feet away from the Swetlik home. Swetlik’s body was found in a wooded area between Taylor’s home and a auto part store located next to the entrance to the neighborhood.
Swetlik had been last seen by her mother in their yard on Feb. 10 at approximately 3:45 p.m. The family reported her missing at 5 p.m., prompting a three-day search that involved hundreds of law enforcement officials from the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the FBI.
Antley said investigators searched trash cans in the neighborhood Thursday morning and found what he described as critical evidence in a trash can connected with Taylor’s home. He did not say at a news conference on Friday what that evidence was, only saying it was the type of evidence that would have been included in a missing person’s flier.
A short time later, Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove located Swetlik’s body. When investigators then went to Taylor’s home, they found his body inside, Antley said.
Taylor had ties to the Lowcountry, attending and graduating from Bluffton High School in 2007, the Beaufort County School District confirmed. USC said he spent three years there before withdrawing.
Police said on Friday Taylor had no criminal record and was not known to police. But they did speak with him early during the week as the search for Swetlik was underway.
Video of Swetlik released Monday by her grandmother provided a firsthand look at the child’s personality. In one clip, she tells her grandmother she loves her and in a second, she jumps around in a puddle, wearing a shirt that says “Love.”
Faye’s parents made their first known public appearance at a vigil Saturday night. Hundreds of community members have been dropping off taddy bears and flowers and have lit candles and prayed for her.
A public memorial for Faye Swetlik has been scheduled at Trinity Baptist Church this Friday at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the funeral home in Lexington County that is handling Swetlik’s final arrangements said the cost of the funeral had been covered and the family would not have to pay for it.
