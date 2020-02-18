Savannah Police charge man suspected of vandalizing downtown monuments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say that one man is facing felony charges after he admitted to defacing monuments in Savannah’s historic district.
Devlyn Speck, 32, is facing four charges of felony criminal damage to property in the second degree. WTOC first reported of several monuments in the downtown area that were tagged with what appeared to be a paint marker spelling out “DEV”, with scribbles underneath.
A related story details the damage to the monuments but also mentions a separate incident about several books burned at the foot of the Celtic Cross monument in Emmet Park. Speck has not been charged or admitted to any crimes related to that specific incident.
A police report obtained by WTOC details that Speck admitted to defacing multiple statues, monuments, and memorials throughout the downtown area. That report says that when Speck was detained by police, he told the arresting officer, “what [the officer] was looking for was in his pocket.” The officer searched Speck and found a black Sharpie paint pen in his front pocket.
The report continues, saying that Speck defaced the monuments in an attempt to let his wife know that he was back in Savannah. Speck says he was recently in the custody of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.
The responding officer arrested Speck after he admitted this information. Speck was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center.
City officials say the cost for restoring the monuments could be between $500-$1,000 each.
