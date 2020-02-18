Savannah Police seek second suspect in December homicide case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in late December.
According to the Savannah Police Department, around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to Wilder Drive at Avery Street and discovered a 28-year-old Tommy Frazier suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Later that day, detectives say they identified 40-year-old Harry Pinckney, of Savannah, as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with murder.
Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives say they identified a second suspect, 32-year-old Kenneth Leonard Joyner, in connection to this case. He is a black male standing 6’02” and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on Joyner’s whereabouts can contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
