Savannah Stopover Music Festival Gears up for Year 10

Savannah Stopover Music Festival
February 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 12:00 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, some of the nation’s top up and coming musical acts will travel to the hostess city.

The tenth Savannah Stopover Music Festival will run from March 5 to March 7. The festival’s lineup is made up of musicians heading to Austin’s well known South by Southwest.

However, it also includes a number of local bands, including Reverend Bro Diddley and the Hips, Bero Bero, and Clouds and Satellites. The festival’s headlining band, Shovels & Rope, has Lowcountry roots.

Founder and CEO Kayne Lanahan stopped by Morning Break to share more about the festival.

