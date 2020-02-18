Savannah Stopover Music Festival Gears up for Year 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, some of the nation’s top up and coming musical acts will travel to the hostess city.
The tenth Savannah Stopover Music Festival will run from March 5 to March 7. The festival’s lineup is made up of musicians heading to Austin’s well known South by Southwest.
However, it also includes a number of local bands, including Reverend Bro Diddley and the Hips, Bero Bero, and Clouds and Satellites. The festival’s headlining band, Shovels & Rope, has Lowcountry roots.
Founder and CEO Kayne Lanahan stopped by Morning Break to share more about the festival.
