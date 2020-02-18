SCCPSS campus police asking for help locating missing student

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s campus police are asking for help locating 16-year-old Xander Perez.
He did not return home from school on Tuesday. Perez is a sophomore at Woodville-Tompkins High School.
He was last seen leaving campus just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
School district police are working with Savannah Police Department, Garden City Police Department, and Pooler Police Department to find him.
He is approximately 5’8” and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a royal blue collared shirt and a camouflage jacket.
Anyone with information should call local law enforcement agency or school district police at 912.395.5536.
