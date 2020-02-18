Senior Citizen’s, Inc. seeks volunteers for Bryan County meal deliveries

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Did you know that one out of every six senior citizens doesn’t have enough to eat?
The Bryan County chapter of Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers that can help to change that.
The food is prepared by Senior Citizen’s Inc. All you need to do is deliver it!
Drivers will be trained before they hit the roads. Deliveries begin at 11 a.m. and take about an hour.
Volunteers will use their own cars to transport the food. There are nine new routes in Bryan County that need drivers.
