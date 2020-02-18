Star students in Chatham County honored at luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of the best and brightest students gathered to celebrate their hard work.
Seniors with the highest SAT scores in Chatham County came to the annual STAR student and teacher luncheon hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Savannah. Around 45 students were chosen this year.
Each honoree selected the teacher who'd influenced them. They talked about where they planning to attend college and what they hope to study.
"Honestly, it's just nice to see all the hard work I've put in over the years is paying off. My parents always push me to work as hard as I could at everything I did and I guess this is the award for it,” Savannah Country Day senior Alvin Adjei.
Adjei will move on to represent Chatham County on the regional level. He says he plans to major in bio medical engineering. And he hasn’t decided on a college just yet, but he’s applied to Harvard and is hoping to get in.
