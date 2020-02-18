Statesboro Fire Department to deliver smoke detectors to neighborhood

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This Saturday in Statesboro, firefighters will go door-to-door in one neighborhood to hand out smoke detectors that could one day save someone’s life.
Firefighters have traditionally gotten smoke detectors and given them to anyone who came by the fire station to get one. To take it another step, they'll take them to the streets and neighborhoods that need them the most.
Fire crews will go to the Whitesville community Saturday morning and knock on doors to offer smoke detectors. This will be the second door to door blitz they’ve done.
Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Gram says they're starting off by looking at areas where they've had house or structure fires before. He hopes people will realize how important alarms can be.
“The survivability of a fire by folks with smoke detectors versus those that do not is undeniable,” Chief Grams said.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 60 percent of fire deaths nationwide happen in houses without a working alarm and a working smoke detectors cuts your chance in half of dying in a house fire.
The alarms came to the department through a partnership with American Red Cross.
The chief says if they get a house Saturday that has one, but the owners aren’t sure if it works, they’ll be glad to check it on the spot.
