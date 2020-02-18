Statesboro’s mayor highlights talking points ahead of State of the City address

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s mayor will deliver his first State of the City address Tuesday night.
Mayor Jonathan McCollar will address accomplishments and challenges for the city and what he sees ahead.
The mayor says he’s patterning his address after many other mayors around the nation as a way to update the community on what the city’s accomplished and what’s ahead on the horizon.
Mayor Jonathan McCollar took office in January 2018. He says he’ll address some of progress and accomplishment so far, particularly in the last year. He says that includes paving or repaving 10 miles of streets in the city limits.
He’ll update the effort to bring public transportation to town. He says people often see only what the city’s done on their street or on their way to work. He says this address helps give people a look at the big picture.
“There’s a lot of progress that’s being made within the community. But too often, we look at on the micro level. We need occasionally step back and look at it on the macro,” he said.
He says his address will be only 15 to 20 minutes and not the hour plus we’re used to from presidents in Washington D.C.
