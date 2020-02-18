Town hall being held in Savannah to discuss benefits of clean energy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents will have the opportunity to discuss how the city can transition to 100-percent renewable clean energy at a town hall this week. The meeting will include a discussion on the benefits of clean energy.
Six states have made 100% renewable clean energy commitments, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
Although neither Georgia nor South Carolina is among those states, four cities in Georgia, including Atlanta, Clarkston, Athens, and Augusta, have all made their own commitments to clean energy. And Columbia, South Carolina joins them as the only city in the Palmetto State.
A few local leaders hope to get Savannah on that list.
Electricity is an important thing that pretty much all of us use. But several local groups want to educate the public on clean energy. They also want to discuss the benefits of it.
Executive Director of Citizens of Environmental Justice Mildred McClain and District 4 Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo will be on Tuesday’s town hall panel to discuss clean energy with the community.
McClain says clean energy is often more cost-effective. She says many in the community can’t afford to heat their homes in the winter or cool their homes in the summer and the city should look at ways to help those residents.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church on East Harris Street.
