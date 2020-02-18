Trump pardons Edward DeBartolo Jr., former San Francisco 49ers owner

In this Jan. 23, 1989 file photo, San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. hugs 49ers running back Roger Craig (33) in the locker room after the 49ers 20-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII in Miami. DeBartolo Jr. was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his role in a gambling fraud scandal. (Source: AP Photo/File/AP)