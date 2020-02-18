Tuesday: Cloudy, Wet Weather Prevails

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s this morning with a nearly calm breeze. Areas of drizzle and light rain will be common through the morning commute.
The chance of rain lingers through the day.
The wettest weather is forecast to remain inland, and primarily north of I-16 today. Spottier showers and drizzle are more likely along the coast and across southern communities. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.
A chance of rain lingers into the overnight - likely in the form of drizzle and light rain. Steadier rains are possible Wednesday as a cold front moves through; sending temperatures dropping by late afternoon and early evening.
Cold, wet weather is in Thursday’s forecast. Pretty much everyone will see steady rain Thursday ahead of a drying trend Thursday night.
Cold, dry, sunny weather is in the Friday and Saturday forecasts.
A freeze is expected Saturday morning. You will need to cover plants Friday night, gardeners.
