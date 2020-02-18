UGA, Clemson to meet in 2021 season opener in Charlotte

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs are set to renew an old rivalry to open the 2021 season in a not-so-familiar environment.
Georgia and Clemson will square off on September 4, 2021 in the season opener at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, UGA announced Tuesday.
“This is another great opportunity to schedule a national non-conference game with a top level opponent,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “Playing a regular season game in Charlotte will give our fans the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top level stadium. I know our coaches and players will be excited for the challenge to kick off the season in this kind of environment.”
It will be the first meeting between the Dawgs and Tigers since 2014, a game Georgia won 45-21 in Athens. But it will not be the last time these two old rivals will meet in years to come.
Georgia and Clemson will play each other five more times over the next 14 seasons. The two will face each other in the 2024 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, and have a pair of home-and-home series already on the docket. Games will be played in Athens in 2030 and 2032, and in Clemson in 2029 and 2033.
“The eyes of the nation will be on Charlotte as we start the 2021 season,” said UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity.“It is yet another opportunity to strengthen our schedule and provide an opportunity for our supporters to enjoy another huge matchup. We will now have at least two Power 5 opponents on our schedule through 2033.”
The two rivals have met 64 times previously, dating back to 1897. They played 24 times in a span of 26 seasons from 1962-1987.
Both teams had games previously scheduled for September 4, 2021, but have replaced them. Georgia was set to host San Jose State in Athens, and Clemson planning to welcome South Carolina State to Death Valley.
