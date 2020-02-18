Windsor Forest High School Band headed to NOLA for Mardi Gras parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For some it’s a bucket list item, but for Windsor Forest band students it’s an assignment. They are headed to New Orleans to play in the Mardi Gras Parade.
The Windsor Forest High School Band is headed to the Big Easy, but their work to get there hasn’t been easy. They’ve spent hours prepping to perform in New Orleans this week in front of thousands upon thousands of people.
“I mean it’s an experience you’re never going to forget, said Christopher Sanchez, a sophomore trumpet player in the band. “I can’t believe we’re leaving this Thursday.”
"It’s a whole other atmosphere,” said Malaysia Hodge, a sophomore on the drill team. “But like it's so much fun like the adrenaline rush is completely there."
The band is directed by Steven Johnson, a native of New Orleans. He took his students to perform in the parade last year and says so many asked, who dat when they watched the high school students.
“Watching those people they like where is this band from,” said Steven Johnson, Windsor Forest Band Director. “And they look at that banner and say, Savannah, Georgia? And so, I think we’re kind of helping to put Savannah on the map down there too and putting New Orleans on notice that the Savannah band is coming.”
Students say they are excited to get out of their school building and into New Orleans, but Mr. Johnson says it's not all fun and games.
"Not only are we taking the stage performing for the audience, it's a competition,” said Johnson. “You know, we're competing against the other bands out there and we want everybody to know who the best band is so when we go out there, we really take no prisoners."
Students have spent countless hours practicing the music, memorizing more than 70 songs, perfecting their choreography and conditioning.
"You need to condition cause New Orleans, it will eat you up," explained Sanchez.
They will parade five days and marching more than seven miles in each show.
“It’s tiring,” said Malaysia Hodge. “But like at the end it’s like super worth it. Like during it you barely feel it but at the end it all hits you, but then you will like totally do it again.”
They say all this practice will pay off when they get to leave for NOLA on Thursday and they hope to bring music to the ears of all those celebrating up until Fat Tuesday.
