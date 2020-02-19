Cayce community holds vigil to remember 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Under a gloomy sky in Cayce, community members poured out to remember and grieve 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.
"In the midst of evil, God is still God, and God is still a God of love," one man said. "What we must do is look for the good in the midst of evil."
Faye's family quietly attended the vigil, listening to words of comfort and support from those who knew the little girl.
“Faye’s wide eyed curiosity and her imagination will be remembered by all of her teachers and classmates,” said Principal Hope Vrana, from Springdale Elementary School where Faye was a student. “She added sunshine upon entering the school as she would bounce into breakfast with excitement and a morning hug.”
The Cayce community and beyond have continued to support the Swetlik family, something those at the vigil say won’t be stopping anytime soon.
