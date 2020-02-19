City of Savannah continues fight against blighted properties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A plan to end neighborhood blight could also cut down on crime. Mayor Van Johnson says that is the plan for an area of West Savannah.
City of Savannah Housing and Neighborhood Services leveled the homes at 231 and 236 Cumming Street.
The blighted properties will be redeveloped and turned into affordable housing for modest income, first time home buyers. City leaders say the lots were frequently used for illegal dumping.
Johnson praised Wednesday’s demolition, saying the efforts solve two problems in the area. Johnson says the efforts on Cumming Street solve two problems in the area.
“You know the reality is, you know just a block or two from here last night we had another shooting," said Mayor Johnson. "We realize that areas that are blighted are also areas that are ripe for crime, and so again, repopulating neighborhoods, ensuring that empty lots don’t exist, are also more eyes and ears for our law enforcement and again we expect a defined decrease in crime in these areas.”
The city says another property on the street is for sale after it was re-developed. They say about half the properties on Cumming Street are abandoned and blighted.
