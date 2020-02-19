Community Champions: Family Promise of Greater Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Every day, Family Promise of Greater Savannah works to keep families together by helping them find a place to live, first through an interfaith hospitality network with 25 churches providing shelter, and ultimately in permanent housing.
“For our families, while they’re in our program, they’re required to save 80 percent of their income,’’ said executive director Katrina Bostick. “Why? Because we provide everything for them. So the goal is to make sure they are learning some skills that they may not have been exposed to and helping them to develop some new skills. It gives them an opportunity to save and look at how they can transition into some kind of permanent housing.’’
Last year, 42 families went through the interfaith hospitality network, but all of Family Promise’s program prevented roughly 1,500 individuals from becoming homeless. They also help what they call the ‘near homeless.'
”That’s the mom or dad that might have had a job loss, that have had a medical issue or a transportation barrier,’’ said Bostick. “It could be someone with a childcare barrier, a divorce or separation, loss of income. Research has shown that 50 percent of households in the US are $400 from becoming homeless. So, it’s that situationally homeless that we encounter daily.’’
And the WTOC Community Champions at Family Promise try to help daily as well.
"A large number of children in our community that face homelessness daily with their families,’’ said Bostick. “And we want to see how we can, as an organization, help to decrease that number.’’
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.