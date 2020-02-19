4 defendants in Crocker case due back in court in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Four suspects in the Crocker case are scheduled to be back in an Effingham County courtroom Wednesday.
The state of Georgia is asking for a harsher penalty for four of the five defendants, so they all need to be arraigned again.
Five people have been indicted in the deaths of Mary Crocker. Three of them are also charged with murdering Elwyn Crocker, Junior.
The five suspects charged in the case are Elwyn Crocker Sr., Candice Crocker, Kim Wright, Mark Anthony Wright, and Roy Anthony Prater.
Two weeks ago, the state announced it will seek the death penalty for four of them. Only Prater is excluded. The four facing a harsher punishment are due in court on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Mary and Elwyn were found buried behind their family's home in December of 2018. Mary was 14, and records show she had been kept in a cage, beaten and starved until she died.
Elwyn was also 14 the last time he had been seen, which was in 2016.
The family had a third child with special needs. That child has reportedly been in state custody for the last year or so.
WTOC plans to have a reporter in the courtroom Wednesday and will report on any new developments.
