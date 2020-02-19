Edna Jackson’s historic journey to Savannah Mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -On December 7th 2011, the citizens of Savannah made history by electing the city’s first African-American female mayor.
Edna Jackson served on Savannah’s City Council for years before she became mayor, but that’s just one part of her legacy.
From Curry Town to City Hall, Edna Branch Jackson is a Savannah native who’s spent her entire life fighting for civil rights and serving the community she loves. She grew up in the heart of Savannah, raised by her grandmother, aunt, and uncle. It was an accidental meeting that led to her lifetime of service.
“My grandmother didn’t know what to do with me, I didn’t like music, but she put me in dance at West Broad Y, and the NAACP was meeting there,” said Jackson said. “I met Mr. Law and Mr. Law started telling us about our history, people I had never heard of, people right here in the City of Savannah, and that’s how I grew up.”
Law was the iconic civil rights leader who forever changed Savannah. He became a mentor to Jackson for years to come. In 1960, the fight for equal rights began in Savannah, and Jackson was one of many teenagers on the front lines.
“March 1960,” Jackson remembers. “When the kids in NC, sat in the lunch counter...we wanted to do the same thing, we had to learn the how, why, a d why would we want to do that? Anywhere there was a lunch counter, that’s where we as young people were going to sit in.”
And sit in they did, quietly and calmly, despite being harassed.
“People would pour coffee on you, say nasty things, call you the N-word, you just had to remember your purpose for being there,” Jackson said. “Remember this was a nonviolent movement so anything that we did we didn’t fight back we did not argue, we just did what we needed to do.”
Jackson began her career at Savannah State in 1971, where she worked for decades while raising her son Kevan. In 1995, Floyd Adams ran for mayor, and Jackson got on board.
“Floyd at first asked me to run for alderman when he decided to run for mayor,” Jackson said. “I didn’t want to be an alderman, I wanted to help him in his campaign, he said no I want you to run for this seat, it was at large, so I said ok I’ll try it. I wasn’t worried about whether i won or not, we had to get him in as the first African-American mayor, and we did, I lost."
Three years later, she ran again and won, serving as Alderman at Large during Adams’ second term. She was named Mayor Pro Tem under Otis Johnson in 2004. Then, in 2011, it was Jackson’s term to make history. She became the City of Savannah’s first African-American female mayor. A moment decades in the making for the little girl from Currytown.
“All of the hard work we had done up until that point was for the right thing, the right reasons,” she said. Although Jackson lost her re-election campaign in a close runoff, she says everything happens for a reason.
“The Monday before the election, I was in the hospital,” she says. “I had a heart attack. I had that heart attack because I was going, going, going. I never slowed down, my health was deteriorating.”
A little more than four years later, she’s better than ever, and working harder than ever, still fighting to make Savannah a better place.
“When will you slow down? When you’re 6 feet in the ground, that’s when I’ll slow down. there’s much to be done, stories to be told.”
