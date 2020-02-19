Edna Jackson’s historic journey to Savannah Mayor

“Floyd at first asked me to run for alderman when he decided to run for mayor,” Jackson said. “I didn’t want to be an alderman, I wanted to help him in his campaign, he said no I want you to run for this seat, it was at large, so I said ok I’ll try it. I wasn’t worried about whether i won or not, we had to get him in as the first African-American mayor, and we did, I lost."