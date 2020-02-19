Effingham County Superintendent offered job in Alabama county

EFFINGHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Effingham County Superintendent Randy Shearouse is set to retire at the end of this year, but he could have another job already lined up.
The school board in Limestone County, Alabama voted unanimously to offer Shearouse their superintendent job. Shearouse has been superintendent in Effingham County since 2005, and has worked 32 years in the school district. School board members in Limestone are excited about their choice.
“This guy is energetic, and I think he can bring some good things to the system,” said one Limestone County school board member.
“If there is a skeleton in his closest then it’s buried pretty deep,” another one said. “Because we’re still digging and can’t find anything.”
Dr. Shearouse now enters negotiations with the system attorney before a start-date is decided. Yancy Ford will take over as Effingham County Superintendent when Shearouse’s contract is up in June
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.