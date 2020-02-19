2 Georgia women sentenced in child pornography case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Southeast Georgia women have been sentenced for creating and distributing child pornography.
Melanie Smith of Rincon and Holly Clayton of Port Wentworth will both serve time in federal prison.
Smith will serve 360 months after pleading guilty to production of child pornography. She also has to pay 3 million dollars in restitution.
Clayton will serve 144 months after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography. The criminal activity of the case goes back to April 2019.
The Department of Justice says charges are pending against a third defendant in the case.
“These predators have stolen the innocence of these children, forcing them to be re-victimized every time those horrific images are viewed,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI Atlanta will continue to prioritize our investigations and work with our partners to protect our youth.”
