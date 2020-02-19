Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says tight end end Greg Olsen has agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team. Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards receiving and 59 touchdowns during his 14-year NFL career.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Nino Niederreiter each scored in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1. Jordan Staal scored a goal in the first, and Sebastian Aho added a goal in the third as Carolina won its fourth straight in Nashville. The Hurricanes also moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, tying Columbus with 72 points with two games in hand. Justin Williams had two assiss and Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots to improve to 9-1-0 against the Predators. Ryan Johansen scored a goal for the Predators, who snapped a three-game winning streak. Nashville hasn't won four straight since October.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julian Gauthier. The teams announced the deal Tuesday. The 20-year-old Keane has eight goals and 22 assists in 49 games in the American Hockey League this season. He was a third-round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 draft. The 22-year-old Gauthier had appeared in five NHL games with Carolina this season. He was a first-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2016.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman is awake and talking to doctors after his harrowing accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500. His injuries have not been disclosed. That Newman was hospitalized was a rarity because NASCAR drivers are so used to walking away from frightening accidents. NASCAR has made considerable safety improvements in the nearly two decades since Dale Earnhardt died on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. There have been many spectacular accidents since Earnhardt, but a Cup driver has not been killed in a crash since his death.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Longtime rivals Georgia and Clemson will open the 2021 football season by playing at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina. Georgia and Clemson already had plans to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The schools also have planned a home-and-home series that includes games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and in Athens in 2030 and 2032. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says the 2021 game in Charlotte will give Georgia fans “the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top-level stadium.”
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver about 20 hours after Newman's car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, flipped, got T-boned by another car, flipped several more times and skidded to a halt in flames. Everyone watching feared the worst Monday night and had to wait nearly two hours to learn that Newman's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The latest update was more good news for the 42-year driver and 2008 Daytona 500 champion.