Housing Authority of Savannah opens online application process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Low-income families looking for affordable housing in Savannah can begin applying for units.
The Housing Authority of Savannah is opening its application process on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Those interested in public housing must apply online. The housing authority says paper copies will not be available for this application process.
Those with the Housing Authority say they have several openings for three and four-bedroom housing units. The available units are located throughout the Savannah area.
On Wednesday, the housing authority will begin taking the pre-applications in order to start calling people for more information to see if they meet the requirements. Because these are three and four-bedroom units, they say they will be looking for families rather than couples or individuals who live alone.
In order to apply, applicants will need to provide first and last names, social security numbers, birthdates, birthplaces (city, state), citizenship, gross income, bank account balances, and asset information for all household members included on the applications.
The application process will open Wednesday at 8 a.m. Those interested can go to the Housing Authority of Savannah website and apply online. However, the application process will only be open briefly. It will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
Apply online now by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.