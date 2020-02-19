Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-QUESTIONS
5 questions for next Democratic debate - Bloomberg's first
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The ninth Democratic debate will be the first featuring Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and billionaire owner of a financial data and news empire. Bloomberg has demonstrated the power of essentially an unlimited budget, but on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, he will have to directly engage with five other contenders who have been debating one another for months, holding town halls and answering voters' questions. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren needs to have a standout night, and Bloomberg makes a tempting target for the woman whose political career stems from a revulsion at the role of big money in politics.
Las Vegas debate a major test of Bloomberg campaign's gamble
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first major test of billionaire Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign plays out in the city of high rollers when he faces questions and sharp elbows on a debate stage for the first time. Bloomberg is a last-minute qualifier for the Democratic debate in Las Vegas Wednesday night, joining Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. All his rivals are debate veterans at this point, which may put the former New York mayor at a disadvantage. The swift rise of Bloomberg's self-funded campaign has landed him in the top tier of hopefuls, though he won't appear on ballots until the Super Tuesday primaries March 3.
Police: Girl, 6, was killed by neighbor who then killed self
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school was killed by a neighbor who then killed himself. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told reporters Tuesday that Faye Marie Swetlik was asphyxiated just a few hours after she was abducted. She did not say if she was strangled or suffocated. Faye's body was found in the woods nearby three days after her kidnapping and moments before 30-year-old neighbor Coty Scott Taylor was found dead in his home after slitting his own throat. Investigators found clues about her disappearance Thursday in Taylor's trash can, a day after they questioned him.
Trump to visit South Carolina ahead of Democratic primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump isn't competing in a primary in South Carolina, but he's planning to make an appearance in the state just before Democrats hold their primary election. Trump told reporters on Tuesday on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews that he would hold an event in the state next week and that details were still being worked out. South Carolina's Democratic primary is scheduled for Feb. 29. Trump has held events in early voting states across the country this year, including Iowa and New Hampshire. He will be in Nevada on Friday, a day before that state's caucuses.
SC senators take 1st crack at Santee Cooper future questions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The first of more than a dozen hearings by the General Assembly on whether South Carolina should sell its state owned utility had senators questioning the officials who reviewed the proposals. The Senate Finance Committee spent six hours Tuesday getting more information. NextEra Energy of Florida wants to buy Santee Cooper, and senators asked about NextEra requiring that it gets to bypass regulators and have lawmakers set some rates and the company to charge for a new $2 billion power plant while it is being constructed. Some lawmakers said bypassing regulators is what got Santee Cooper into $4 billion of debt for its minority share in two nuclear plants that were never finished.
Suspended sheriff in SC faces 13 more corruption charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspended South Carolina sheriff already indicted on domestic violence charges now faces 13 additional criminal charges. The indictments unsealed Tuesday against suspended Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland accuse him of a broad range of corruption and misconduct. The indictments say Strickland used deputies to do personal work and campaign for him while on duty. Prosecutors say Strickland used his power to hire, fire and determine salaries to coerce an employee to keep having a sexual relationship. Other indictments say Strickland used county money to pay for expenses that weren't part of his duties to go to a Myrtle Beach law enforcement conference and while he was there gave alcohol to a subordinate who was under age 21.