Metter Police looking for man spotted in people’s yards at night

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - How worried would you be at a stranger prowling your yard late at night? Police in Metter say someone’s been spotted in yards near people’s homes and they want to know why.
They want to know what was happening in two separate reports of late night trespassing. They had two homeowners tell them, one even had home security video, of a young man coming up in the yard, right up to the front door.
In the video, he realizes the camera’s caught him and he runs the other direction. Police aren’t sure if this person was going to pull a prank or they had something criminal in mind. But they say it has homeowners concerned and they caution this person that there’s no way to know what might be waiting for them inside the home.
“You’re in somebody’s yard, late at night, and your behavior is erratic,” said Capt. Kevin Wadley. “You don’t know what the reaction is going to be from that homeowner.”
Wadley says they’re also trying to determine if this person had any connection to a recent property crime just a few blocks away. If you know anything about this person, contact police.
