New Development coming to Pooler Fall 2020

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Another development has now popped up in Pooler.
Work on the project, located off of Towne Center Drive, just recently got underway.
“We want a piece of it. It is a growing developing area,” said part owner of the property Tony Yang.
They bought the property back in February of 2019 after years of watching and waiting.
“Seven years we saw this growing in Pooler,” said Yang.
They feel now is the right time to capitalize on that growth.
But Yang is aware they aren’t the only ones with this idea.
“A lot of business is already there so, how can you be competitive with others? So, we came up with a good design.”
A design that includes a restaurant as an anchor to the property connected to five other units.
Hoping the use of materials like stone and stucco will help set their space apart.
But, it wasn’t just looks that make Yang and the city believe this development will be successful.
“I feel that the location of this particular development is prime," says Pooler Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Southard, "with the hotels in walking distance of them I think is a good thing.”
In fact, where this property is located is not only between two current hotels but earlier this year we found out a Hyatt House is set to open nearby in late 2021, and just adjacent to it a retail and office space.
Growth that comes as no surprise to Southard.
“I think you have to look at Pooler as becoming and has been a destination city.”
Which can be concerning to those who live in the area, but Southard knows the city is doing their best to find a balance that fits everybody.
“I think that it’s controlled in a way that it doesn’t affect the historic district of Pooler. But again, if the need is there these builders are going to make it happen,” said Southard.
Yang says he expects the project to be completed in October of 2020.
As for potential tenants he says they are in talks with a quote “huge family” who would like to take over the entire property, but nothing is official at this time.
