Person taken to hospital after shooting near LaRoche, Bismark avenues
By WTOC Staff | February 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 8:09 PM

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near LaRoche and Bismark avenues on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for a black Jeep with a winch on the front.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or the Chatham County Police Department at 912-652-6920.

