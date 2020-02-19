Person taken to hospital after shooting near LaRoche, Bismark avenues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near LaRoche and Bismark avenues on Tuesday evening.
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police are looking for a black Jeep with a winch on the front.
If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or the Chatham County Police Department at 912-652-6920.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.