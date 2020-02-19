Plans to hire new Savannah City Manager on track despite council’s decision to hire new search firm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The plan to hire a new city manager for Savannah is still on track despite the city council’s recent decision to pick a new search firm.
That assurance came Wednesday afternoon during a scheduled press conference with Mayor Van Johnson.
Last week, the council voted not to hire The Mercer Group, which was the recommendation back in August from a committee made up of city and county leaders.
The council will now decide on a new firm. That decision is expected at the March 12 meeting.
The council will choose from a list of four pre-qualified firms.
“We’re still pretty much on schedule. I think obviously once we know who it is we can be a little more precise on when and how we’ll move forward,” said Mayor Van Johnson.
Pat Monohan is the interim city manager for the City of Savannah. He’s agreed to stay in his role until the process is complete. He anticipates it will be late summer.
