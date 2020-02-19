Richmond Hill to offer a shuttle to the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown is on until people from all over the country come to the hostess city for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.
It’s not just Savannah though, the city of Richmond Hill is also getting in on the festivities as well. They offer a trolley to the parade every year and much more.
Soon Ellis Square in downtown Savannah will be filled with thousands of people and a sea of green, but it’s not just Savannah that’s expecting large crowds, the city of Richmond Hill is also reminding people about their shuttle service and hotel options.
Every year Richmond Hill welcomes visitors to the city for St. Patrick’s Day. Being only 20 minutes from all of the happenings in Savannah, Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christy Sherman says they also want people to explore what Richmond Hill has to offer during the big St. Patrick’s Day events.
She says not only that, but they also offer a shuttle service that takes people from Richmond to downtown Savannah, every hour on the hour.
Sherman says they’re also pushing people to stay at their hotels as well.
“We love for them to explore a little bit more about what Richmond Hill has to offer. We get really excited about St. Patrick’s day here, the schools are closed we consider it a long weekend just to relax and have fun, enjoy a little Irish pub here and then take the Trolley into Savannah for the big parade.”
