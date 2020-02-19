SPD identifies suspect in the shooting death of a young mother

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alexis Devoe.
The shooting happened on Feb. 8 on W. 60th and Montgomery streets. Around 8:15 p.m. that night officers responded to a local hospital for a shooting victim, later identified as Devoe, who went to the hospital by private vehicle. She succumbed to the injuries sustained from the shooting.
A second person also showed up to the hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening injury.
Detectives identified 25-year-old Rashaun Padgett as a suspect in the shooting.
He is wanted for murder and a separate armed robbery charge that is not connected to this case.
Padgett is about 6′5″ tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He is known to frequent the 4100 block of Rockdale Drive.
Anyone with information should contact detectives at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.