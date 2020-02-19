Statesboro race raising money to fight homelessness

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - On any given day there are more than 10,000 homeless people in the state of Georgia alone.
Numbers from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness show the majority are people experiencing chronic homelessness, followed by family households, then veterans.
An event happening this weekend in Statesboro will help raise money to battle homelessness.
Runners across the region will be in Statesboro this weekend to lace up their shoes to help residents here pull themselves up by their boot straps.
John Bullard saw addiction take away his career and his home. After recovery, he came to Open Hearts Community Mission to put his life back together.
“This place has given me stability and structure. These people, I look up to them.”
The shelter opened almost three years ago. Separate dorm areas for men and women can house 25 total, in addition to space for a family. The founder and director says they offer not only a place to stay but structure to help them learn the skills they need.
“That’s our goal, get them a job, teach them how to save their money, work with a budget, and move out in to their own place, and that’s a beautiful thing,” said Executive Director Deliah Mobley.
A group of volunteers started The Chocolate Run 5k nine years ago to help finance the shelter. It’s now become their biggest fundraiser of the year and Statesboro’s biggest race of the year - a fun way to raise money and awareness and help people like John help themselves.
“I’ve lived here, saved every dollar I’ve made. I bought a car, paid cash. Got my license back.”
It’s not too late to sign up for the race, either online or as late as Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m. at the Georgia Southern RAC pavilion.
