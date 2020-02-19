17th annual International Food and Wine Tasting to benefit local charities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The 17th Annual International Food and Wine tasting is this weekend.
The event started when St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church was reforming Philoptochos, the women’s organization that supports charitable causes across the Savannah community.
15 local restaurants will offer signature dishes featuring more than 50 wines to taste from all over the world. The event has become St. Paul’s biggest attraction of the winter, attracting more than 400 people last year. The auction includes a silent auction and mystery wine sales to increase proceeds and those are divided among three charities every year.
This year’s beneficiaries are Safe Shelter, Employability and Camp Aloha, a youth camp for 16-17-year olds dealing with a loss.
“We’re able to go out into the community, it has nothing to do with the Greek Orthodox Church, it has everything to do with how can we help these people along,” said vice president Jamie Newman.
The event is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hellenic Center. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.