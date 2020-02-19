Top Teacher: Mike Carswell

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mike Carswell teaches AP and Honors history at Calvary Day School.
“I teach history but I would like to think I’m teaching life lessons, more than as well as the doors always open and you can come to me for anything. And that’s a valuable lesson for life, we need help we can’t do it alone.”
Carswell says he’s always wanted to teach. He was inspired by his teachers and coaches who had an influence in his life.
“They held me accountable, and made me be the best I could be. They loved me, and sometimes that was tough love. They gave me a swift kick in the shorts when I needed that and a hug and a squeeze when I needed that. They were always there for me, no matter what was going on.”
Carswell has been teaching for 40 years and over those years, he says the relationships and mentoring he has built with his students has been priceless.
“I can’t wait to get back to school for another day because of the kids. They’re just super. I hope they go out and find joy in life and to find a passion, and then can pursue that.”
