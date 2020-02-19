Tracking a cold front with heavier rain Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We're tracking a cold front that's made its way through Atlanta. Temperatures ahead of the front have warmed to 70° in Savannah and 75° in Jesup but a steady stream of moisture has kept our inland cities including Statesboro, Sylvania, and Swainsboro in the middle 60s.
Cloudy with a slight chance of showers through the rest of the evening as the front passes. The front stalls out just to the south of us, and that sets up more rain, perhaps all day and very cold rain Thursday. With saturated soils and heavy rain, the potential for some localized flooding makes it a First Alert Weather Day.
Daybreak temps will be near 50 with widespread rain and temps will fall through the day with the afternoon “high” being in the middle 40s. Measurable rainfall tapers off for most of us by 11pm, with clouds and some patchy drizzle lingering before Daybreak Friday.
Daybreak Friday 37 mix of sun and clouds with increasing sunshine as the day passes high 50 and breezy.
Saturday morning will be perhaps the coldest morning this winter, with temperatures in the upper 20s. First Alert Weather Day: expect a widespread freeze except the immediate coast. Protect the plants, pets, and drip exposed and or outdoor pipes.
Sunday: 37/63 and mostly sunny
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.