Wednesday: Areas of Rain, Falling Temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s with showers this morning; steadiest north of I-16. A widespread chance of rain lingers through the morning commute; isolated showers persist through the rest of the afternoon.
Temperature peaks near 70° in Savannah at noon, then gradually cool through the afternoon as a colder air-mass filters in. It’ll be in the mid and upper 50s, inland, by the time you leave the office; around 60° in Savannah. A stiff northeasterly breeze adds to the chill late today.
The chance of rain becomes widespread, again, overnight.
Get ready for a cold, wet and breezy Thursday! Widespread, periodic, rain is a guarantee. Temperatures remain in the 40s through the afternoon. But, it’ll feel like it’s in the 30s with wind factored-in.
Even colder air filters in Thursday night and Friday; we’ll wake up to 30s with an afternoon temperature struggling to get to 50°.
A widespread freeze is in Saturday morning’s forecast. Downtown Savannah will dip to near 30°, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is forecast to dip into the upper 20s; mid-20s are possible further inland Saturday morning.
A very gradual warming trend gets-going heading into early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
