Amazon distribution center bringing jobs to Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some big news for job seekers in the Port Wentworth area. A brand new distribution center is in the works that will employ around one thousand people once finished.
Port Wentworth City Council approved the site plan for an Amazon distribution center on Crossgate Road, just behind the Parker’s gas station on Highway 21.
The developers aren’t wasting any time. In fact, it’s moving along so quickly that vertical construction is expected to start within the next three weeks.
When finished, the Amazon distribution center will cover just over one-hundred thousand square feet.
It's one of the latest projects along the rapidly developing corridor along the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway, and sits just across the street from the still relatively new Dynacraft facility.
The project has been in the works for months now, but not announced publicly until Wednesday night’s Port Wentworth city council meeting.
“We’ve known about it for quite some time, working with the local developers," said Trisha Growe with Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce. "But it’s something where you never want to get too excited about a project until it’s confirmed. Because there’s a lot of issues at play, and you never really know how far along they are in their process of making that final decision.”
Another project approved by council was the site plan for a Moe’s restaurant on Magnolia Boulevard. Growe says Moe’s anticipates completing their new restaurant about six months from the start of construction.
