Construction set to begin on environmental protection barrier around Golden Ray

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction is set to begin on Thursday on the environmental protection barrier around the grounded motor vessel Golden Ray.
The pile-driving operation by the St. Simons Sound Incident Response contractors is the first phase in the construction of the environmental protection barrier.
Weeks Marine workers will be driving approximately 80 piles into the sea floor over an estimated one-month period. Operations will be limited to daylight hours. The public should expect noise from the construction.
The barrier will include a large floating containment barrier to contain pollutants and large netting to contain subsurface debris.
The Coast Guard will act as the federal on scene coordinator, Georgia Department of Natural Resources as the state on scene coordinator, and Gallagher Marine Systems as the incident commander for the responsible party.
