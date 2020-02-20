Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 2-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of moisture will stream over the area today. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon and evening. Please allow some extra time for your PM commute as roads will be wet. High pressure builds in Friday into the weekend with drier air and much colder air. A freeze is likely Saturday morning. A warm front will move north of the area late Sunday. This brings back rain chances and warmer temps. A cold front pushes through Tuesday into Wednesday with more showers expected. Drier air returns Thursday into the weekend.
Today is a FIRST ALERT WX Day. Rain may be heavy at times. Temps hold steady with highs 47-56.
Tonight will see rain through 11pm. Mostly cloudy overnight with colder air arriving, lows 36-41. Feels like temps in the 20s by daybreak.
Friday will be sunny, breezy and chilly. Winds may gust up to 25mph with highs 47-51.
Friday night will be clear and very cold with an inland freeze expected, lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
