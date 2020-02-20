Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 2-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of moisture will stream over the area today. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon and evening. Please allow some extra time for your PM commute as roads will be wet. High pressure builds in Friday into the weekend with drier air and much colder air. A freeze is likely Saturday morning. A warm front will move north of the area late Sunday. This brings back rain chances and warmer temps. A cold front pushes through Tuesday into Wednesday with more showers expected. Drier air returns Thursday into the weekend.