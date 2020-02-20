Daycare center closed in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents in Richmond Hill were left shocked Thursday morning when they went to drop off their children at daycare.
Parents arrived to find the Angel Learning Center doors chained and the daycare closed.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, also known as DECAL, said the center’s license was revoked on Wednesday. DECAL said the main reason for the closure was employees not having background checks.
DECAL sent notices and improvement plans to the center but said the center was not making significant changes. Based on that, they decided it was in the best interest for the children and family in the area that they revoke Angel Learning Center’s license.
DECAL says parents affected by the closure can find alternative daycares by visiting allgakids.org or calling toll free (877) 255-4254.
In Georgia, losing a childcare license lasts for one year. DECAL said Angel Learning Center can reapply for a new license in one year.
Families can check state reports on daycare facilities in Georgia and in South Carolina.
