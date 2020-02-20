Eagles out to add to early season confidence

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot has gone right so far in 2020 for the Georgia Southern softball program.
The team is off to the best ten-game start in program history and the confidence in the locker room continues to rise. If the Eagles can keep that rolling this weekend at home, that confidence may get to sky high levels.
“Knowing that we’ve started off this well, I think we’re just wanting to keep it up," says freshman pitcher Aaliyah Garcia. "The energy is incredible.”
Southern is 8-2 through their first ten games, and lead the nation in earned run average at 0.73. Senior outfielder Mekhia Freeman is the Sun Belt Conference leader in hits.
There’s a ton of good vibes in the Southern locker room, and they can add to those at this weekend’s Eagle Round Robin Tournament. GS will be joined in Statesboro by Maryland, Furman, Evansville, and Monmouth for the festivities.
Head coach Kim Dean and the Eagles changed some things up this offseason, and it appears to be sticking. Dean likes the way her team is playing early in the 2020 season, and the players say it’s a loose, fun locker room that transfers that positive energy onto the field.
As for this weekend, Dean knows what she’s looking to see from her team’s four games.
“We’re not too focused on stats right now. We’re not too focused on wins and losses necessarily,” she says. “We just want to make sure we’re getting the necessary live reps, getting our freshman some innings that will really prepare them as we move forward in the conference.”
Winning a few games this weekend would also be nice, say the players. The Eagles know good performances on the diamond will only continue to give this team hope moving forward.
“It can just continue to boost our confidence," says Freeman. "No matter who we’re playing, we know that if we play for each other, we can do anything.”
Weather has forced some tournament changes. There will now just be 10 games instead of the originally scheduled 13, and play won’t begin until 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Southern opens the tourney by taking on Monmouth Friday at 4:30 p.m.
