First Alert Weather Day: Widespread, cold rain forecast to impact the commute and plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread rain is forecast to slow both commutes, especially the evening drive, and will soak just-about any outdoor plans.
Emanuel, Toombs and Montgomery counties are under a Flash Flood Watch through this evening. Heavier rain may fall in a short amount of time on-top of saturated soils; causing flooding of roadways and low-lying areas.
Thursday morning begins cloudy, chilly and breezy. Light rain and drizzle are likely through the morning commute; especially north of Interstate 16. Heavier, more widespread rain builds in later in the morning and afternoon.
As rain falls, some moisture will evaporate and force temperatures to cool over-time; process is known as evaporative cooling.
Temperatures fall from near 50° at 5 a.m. into the upper 40s at noon and mid-40s through the afternoon in Savannah as wetter weather moves in. It'll feel like it’s in the 30s all day with a gusty breeze factored in.
Rain will be most-widespread, and heaviest, between late-afternoon and dinnertime; roughly between 4 and 8 p.m. The forecast gradually dries out early Friday morning as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 30s.
Rain accumulations will average between .75” and 1.25”. A few spots may pick-up 2” or 3” by the time all is said and done. Most of this will be spread out over a period of several hours. Water may runoff and pool more than normal because our ground is so saturated.
Behind the rain, cold, windy, weather is in Friday’s forecast and a freeze is expected Saturday morning.
