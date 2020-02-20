Good News: Valor Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Officer Nicholas Peterson and Chatham Emergency Service Advanced Firefighter Andrew Lee will be honored at this year's 200 Club of the Coastal Empire Valor Awards banquet for risking their lives to save citizens in imminent danger.
Peterson carried an injured woman to safety from an 11th floor fire at the Savannah Summit Apartments in May.
Lee suffered serious burns in a fire at the Liberty Oaks Apartments in August but was able to get out of the building with the rest of his team.
"The bravery that you read in these incident reports is incredible,” said 200 Club President Mark Dana. “They were mission focused. They were there to preserve life first and foremost. And in these two incidences, it was extremely reasonable that either one of them could have lost their own lives given the circumstances.”
Awards were not the inspiration for either man's action, but both say they are honored to be recognized by the 200 Club.
"I think it's awesome,” said Peterson. “They're obviously a great organization and they do a lot for police officers and especially the families, so it's nice to have them.”
"It’s gratifying knowing that I’m being honored by the 200 Club for the Valor Award,” added Lee, “and more so to be lumped in with every man and woman who has received this award in the past.”
