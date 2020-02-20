Graveface Museum of Oddities opens in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ryan Graveface removed the veil and opened the doors to his museum of curiosities last Friday.
Graveface started collecting oddities when he was eight years old and hoarded it until he opened his record shop in Savannah’s Starland District called Graveface Records. But he realized that there were two kinds of people that visited his record store. The first kind didn’t notice there were any oddities in the shop, and the second kind didn’t notice that there were any records in the shop.
With this revelation, Gravefave decided to split the two and share his oddities downtown on Factor’s Walk along River Street with the rest of Savannah and it’s many visitors.
“So, I started collecting oddities and well, just anything weird when I was probably eight or nine years old,” said Graveface
The Graveface Museum of Oddities has sort of a “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” feel to it more than “real.”
A lot of the curiosities that Graveface has on display are local to Savannah, and some of those are somewhat surprising. A fun part of the museum is the many pinball machines that you can play with your admittance, which lasts for 24-hours. If you don’t spend the entire time there the first day, you can always swing by the next day to go through the museum again or play pinball until your heart’s content.
The Graveface Museum of Oddities is located at 410 East Factors Walk off of the Lincoln Street Ramp near River Street. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit Graveface Museum on Facebook by clicking here.
