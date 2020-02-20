Heavy rain, flooding affecting roads around the area

SCREVEN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Flooding in areas across the Coastal Empire is affecting some roads.
Screven County now has five roads listed as closed because portions have become impassable. The Screven County Emergency Management Agency says these roads are marked with barrels and/or signs. Current road closures are as follows:
- Ben's Branch Road
- Leola Road Dairy Road
- Plum Road (Closed at the Buttermilk Road end)
- Sassertown Road (between Millerville and Little Horse Creek)
- Run’s Branch Road Shady Lane (Closed at the Ogeechee Rd end)
- Stoopto Road (Closed from Edenfield to Catawba)
These closures could change throughout the day as crews gather information. If you have a road concern, please call Screven Emergency Management at 912-863-7001.
In Montgomery County, three roads are under evacuation orders. They said they were at a point where floodwaters were going down and were going to lift the mandatory evacuation. But on Tuesday night, six gates were open at Lake Sinclair because of heavy rainfall. EMA says with that water and the rain forecast Thursday in our area, they expect the river to return to major flood status. The local State of Emergency remains in effect until further notice.
The following is the latest from Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency:
More rain is expected Thursday, raising more flooding concerns. Emanuel, Toombs, and Montgomery counties are under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday evening. Heavier rain may fall in a short amount of time on top of saturated soils, causing flooding of roadways and low-lying areas. Drivers should use extreme caution on the roads during their commute. Please do not attempt to drive through areas that are impassable.
If you’re concerned about roads in your area, you can check with your local emergency management agency on their status.
Appling County Emergency Management Agency - 912-367-8170
Beaufort County Emergency Management Division (S.C.) - 843-255-4000
Bryan County Emergency Management Agency - 912-858-2799
Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency - 912-489-1661
Candler County Emergency Management Agency - 912) 685-4600
Chatham County Emergency Management Agency - 912-201-4500
Effingham County Emergency Management Agency - 912-754-8200
Emanuel County Emergency Management Agency - 478-237-3169/24-Hour Dispatch: 478-237-3928
Evans County Emergency Management Agency - 912-739-1141
Glynn County Emergency Management Agency - 912-554-7734
Jasper County Emergency ManagementAgency (S.C.) - 843-726-7607
Liberty County Emergency Management Agency - 912-876-2133
Long County Emergency Management Agency - 912-545-2143
McIntosh County Emergency Management Agency - 912-437-6671
Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency - 912 583-2840
Screven County Emergency Management Agency - 912-863-7001
Tattnall County Emergency Management Agency - 912-557-6820
Toombs County Emergency Management Agency - 912-526-6424
Wayne County Emergency Management Agency - 912-427-5979
