Local Church Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of a local church congregation are preparing for a big performance in one of the Big Apple’s most historic venues.
The Isle of Hope United Methodist Church’s Chancel Choir has been chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall on November 16. Distinguished Concerts International, who is organizing the concert, contacted the church’s choir director, Kevin Vogelsang, about the opportunity. Choir member Andrea Verdis says the selection surprised them.
“They evidently trolled through the internet, found our choir singing a concert of Easter music by Joseph Martin, who’s going to be the composer slash director for that event, and they were very impressed, and thus we got our invitation,” Verdis said.
Now, 36 members of the choir will perform in the storied venue as part of a larger choir made up of singers from across the world. Verdis says the honor is more than they ever could have imagined.
“We have never performed at Carnegie Hall, and we’re really excited! When you sing in a choir, you do it for the love of God, and to share in his love for other people," Verdis said. "We never expected to have this kind of recognition.”
Starting Thursday, February 27, you can listen to the group perform before they head north to New York City. They have scheduled a series of four concerts. All of the money raised by the concerts will fund performance fees for the choir members, which will add up to about $22,000.
Tickets cost $100 for the whole series. Tickets can be bought at the church office or on Eventbrite.
Schedule
- Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m.: Piano and organ duets with Nancy and Kevin Vogelsang
- March 5 at 7:00 p.m.: The Isle of Hope Chamber Players (Terry Moore, Sarah Schenkman, Kevin Vogelsang)
- March 12 at 7:00 p.m.: Vocal performance by Kim Polote
- March 19 at 7:00 p.m.: Vocal performance by Roger Moss
