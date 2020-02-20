Lowcountry islands land in Guinness World Records

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s official! Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink have been certified by the Guinness World Records for “Longest Line of Garden Flamingos.”
Residents, hotel guests, and volunteers placed 3,753 pink birds on the resort lawn, which were then moved to the finish line of the walk/race so all the participants could enjoy their hard work. The previous record for flamingos was 1,500.
Pledge the Pink formally called LoCo Motion was started in 2011 by Laura Morgan. The small beginnings have grown to a three day - three island - 30 mile event. Not only did they break a Guinness record, they raised $400,000 for breast cancer in 2019.
Each flamingo represented funds raised for one mammogram, which totaled the almost half a million dollars. Pledge the Pink spans Hunting, Dataw and Fripp Islands.
