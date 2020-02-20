Lowcountry masseuse arrested after admitting to inappropriately touching female client

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry masseuse has been charged with criminal sexual conduct – third degree.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported on Wednesday that she was the victim of a sexual assault by a male masseuse during a massage at a Hilton Head Island spa.
Investigators conducted interviews with the victim and other employees of the spa and identified 24-year-old Taylor McMullen, of Bluffton, as the suspect.
McMullen was located at a Bluffton spa, where he held a second job, on Wednesday night. McMullen acknowledged that he had inappropriately touched a female client during a massage, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was arrested and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. At his bond hearing Thursday morning, McMullen was released on his own recognizance.
Anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents involving McMullen is encouraged to contact Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.
