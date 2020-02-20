Man stops in the Hostess City as part of his walk across America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a trip on foot across the country has turned into an awareness effort.
Thursday Jake Ire, the man trying to walk across America in one year, arrived in the Hostess City.
Jake’s walk started in Miami, Florida. The California native will walk all the way to Washington D.C. before he starts the next leg - walking back home.
The Air Force veteran is traveling with his dog Bella and says the trip that started out as just an adventure has become so much more.
“Once I started walking, people started asking me like, ‘hey why are you doing this?' I was like well I just want to do it for fun, you know, but eventually I found a cause online. ‘Back on My Feet’ that kind of resonated with me. It helps homeless people get off the street.”
